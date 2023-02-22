Ndi Igbo Germany calls for peaceful elections in Nigeria

By Chimezie Godfrey

Ndi Igbo Germany (NIG), a socio-cultural organization and the umbrella of all Igbo unions in Germany, has called for peaceful elections in Igboland and Nigeria at large come February 25th.

In a Press Release signed by Chief Benjamin Chinaka, Co-ordinator and Engr. Ikechukwu Eriobu, General Secretary, it stated that they “aware of the pains Nigerians are facing because of the economic hardship. And that the lack of security, scarcity of fuels and cash due the change of currency has made the situation terrible for the masses to cope with”.

“The above situation is very glaring, and we all know that the lack of competent, credible, accountable leadership is the root of most of the situation taking place in the SouthEast and Nigeria at large. NIG is pleading to Ndi Igbo and Nigerians to come out in mass and use the forthcoming polls to express their dissatisfaction for years of neglect by the political leaders.

“Ndi Igbo and Nigerians know the three major candidates vying for the post of the president. Our dear country is at the crossroads, and she needs a leader that radiates hope for the nation, know the plights of the masses and has solutions to them, a person of proven integrity, a uniting figure, a person that is close to the masses. We all wouldn’t want to be plunged further into hopelessness. Ndi Igbo Germany is asking Nigerians back home to to exercise their civic responsibilities by critically access the candidates and vote the candidate that is fit to rescue the country from further decay.

“NIG uses this medium to remind you that your votes for the credible candidates at the polling units is like a revolution without a bloodshed. Ndi Igbo Germany dreams of a better Nigeria that is conducive for all and sundry. NIG advices the political elites to know that it’s not business as usual because the masses are awakened and as such know the right steps to take. Such steps shouldn’t be hindered.

“NIG wishes Nigerians a peaceful, free, and fair elections come 25th of February 2023,” the statement noted.