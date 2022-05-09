NDE trains130 women on vocational skills

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Kaduna Directorate, on Monday began a five-day training for 130 women in various skills.

The Acting Coordinator of NDE in the state, Mrs Victoria Williams-Dada, said that the training was part of activities of the directorate’s Small Scale Enterprise Department and Women Employment Branch (WEB).She said that the women would be trained in eight skills.According to her, 50 will be trained on tie-and-dye, another 50 in make-up, headgear making and events place decoration, while 30 will learn bead making and perfumery.Williams-Dada said that the NDE’s top priority was to create jobs through skills acquisition to reduce poverty among women and youths.She urged the beneficiaries to pay attention to the training and put their knowledge into practice.

The official said that soft loans would be made available to dedicated trainees.Meanwhile, the NDE Director-General, Malam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, has urged the youth to stop waiting for white-collar jobs.Nuhu-Fikpo, who was represented at the event by the Head of North-West Zonal Office of NDE, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulaiman, said that the training would assist women to be self-employed and become employers of labour.Some of the participants expressed gratitude to the directorate, and promised to be of good conduct.

One of them, Mrs Jane Wayat, said that she would learn headgear tying and the art of make-up due to her love for fashion.She hoped to be a professional make-up artist at the end of the training.

Another beneficiary, Miss Habiba Umar, a seamstress, said she was learning bead making, stonework and perfume making to improve her fashion designing business. (NAN)

