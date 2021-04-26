NDE trains100 Adamawa youths on modern farming

 The National Directorate of (NDE) on Monday began training of 100 unemployed youths in Adamawa on sustainable agriculture to enable them to become self-employed.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Yola, Malam Abubakar Fikpo, the NDE Acting Director General, said that the training be on crops production, fish and poultry farming.

Fikpo, who represented by the State Director, Faisal Ibrahim, said the training in two phases – theory and practice – and last for three months.

He charged the to pay to the exercise for them to succeed in future as white collar jobs were no longer available.

“I am pleased to inform that the directorate is currently training a sizeable number of beneficiaries in skills acquisition.

“It has disbursed soft loans to some of the trained beneficiaries who successfully owned their businesses on sustainable agriculture,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Mr Idriss Bello, Commandant, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), commended NDE for initiating such training for the youths to be in the country.

Bello, who represented by Mr Muktar Mohammed, charged the youths to shun drug and take the advantage of the training to help themselves, families and friends.

He said of drug had negative impact on their heath and society and had resulted in high rate of crime, including kidnapping, robbery and banditry.

The Head of Department, Special Public Works, NDE, Mr Miwa Lasko, called to count themselves among the privileged by being beneficiaries.

He urged them to pay to the theoretical aspect of the training for more success in the practical aspect.

Abdulrashed Jidda, who spoke on behalf of the , thanked NDE for the opportunity and promised to fully participate in the training aimed at them to be self-reliant. (NAN)

