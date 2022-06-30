NDE trains youths, women on goat farming

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Adamawa has trained 50 unemployed youths and women on goats farming.

Speaking during the training on Thursday in Yola, Malam Abubakar Fikpo, Director-General, NDE, said one of the objectives of the training was to expose the participants to deep knowledge of rearing goats for income generation and employment generation.

Fikpo, who was represented by NDE Adamawa State coordinator, Malam Mohammed Ibrahim, charged the participants to actively participate in the training.

“In those days, unemployment was not a challenge because agriculture was the key sector for income generation before the discovery fuel in the country.

“Please pay attention to resource persons with commitment and determination not to remain the same after the training.

“Be committed to the business so that you can become a role model and a resource person in the near future,” he advised.

Mr Farouk Farouk, Senior Rural Employment Promotion Officer, NDE, at the end of the training, each beneficiary would be given one he-goat and two she-goats.“After every cycle of six months each beneficiary is expected to return one goat to be given to the next batch of trainees,’’ he said.

He also advised them to always go for hybrid goats rather local ones for more profits because they produce more milk and meat.

Mr Sini Guli, who spoke on behalf of the participants, thanked the directorate for the training, pledging to apply the knowledge acquired into practice. (NAN)

