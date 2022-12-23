NDE trains youth on solar power installation in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

Training

Yola, Dec. 23, 2022 (NAN) The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained 25 unemployed youths on solar power installation and maintenance for employment opportunities in Adamawa.

Malam Mohammed Jimada, NDE’s Coordinator in Adamawa, said this at the end of a weeklong training on solar power installation and maintenance for youths on Friday in Yola.

Jimada said that the objective of the training was for the beneficiaries to get the skills and put to practice for self-reliant.

According to him, the Federal Government is doing everything to ensure that youths in the country are productive, hence the need for them to take advantage of the training to succeed in life.

Jimada advised the beneficiaries to apply the skills acquired into practice for them to get its benefits and to be employers of labour.

He assured them that each beneficiary was entitled to a starter pack, but did not explained why they were not given immediately.

Mr Ayodele Adebayo, a Resource Person at the training, encouraged them to do more on personal research on renewable energy for more successes in the field.

“I advise you to go on personal research and development on renewable energy because we have other sources of power generation.

“Because once you are in to renewable energy you are into agrobusiness and all sectors of our economy,’’ he said.

According to him, the rate of unemployment is a global challenge and charged the beneficiaries to apply the knowledge acquired into practice for self-employment.

Mr Nathan Isa, who responded on behalf of the participants, appreciated the federal government, NDE and the resource persons for the training.

He noted that the training had exposed them to new life for them to succeed and to be employers of labour. (NAN)