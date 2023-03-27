NDE trains unemployed Nasarawa women on shoe, bag making

By Awayi Kuje

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced a five-day Women Employment Branch (WEB) empowerment training for 20 selected women in bag and shoe making in Nasarawa State.

Mr Chris Bamsida, the state NDE Coordinator, said this at the opening of the training orientation ceremony in Lafia on Monday.

Bamsida described the scheme as the emergent and trending trade among women across the federation.

“Today mark a turning point in the aspirations of the beneficiaries as they will be trained in the skills of making various categories of shoes and palm slippers for both male and female, and bags such as laptop bags, school bags, back pack, food warmer bag and handbags.

“The training will last for five days, from Monday 27th to 31st March, 2023, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m daily,” he said.

According to him, the scheme is targeted at unemployed women who have vested interest in the skills.

“The scheme is designed to achieve the following objectives: to train beneficiaries in emergent and trending skills in the art of shoe and bag making.

“Reduce their dependency on other people thereby reducing poverty, raising income generation and redistribution among the people.

“Improve the living standard of the beneficiaries and their families,” he said.

Bamsida said that professionals were engaged to impact the best knowledge to the beneficiaries during the exercise.

He urged the beneficiaries to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the training by exhibiting high level of commitment and discipline to ensure that the goals of the training are achieved.

The state coordinator however warned that truancy would not be condoned.

“I expect to see you as future trainers of these skills at the end of the training.

“This will not only enable you to provide jobs for others, but will enhance your contributions toward improving the standard of living in our homes and the society at large.”

The state NDE coordinator also disclosed that the directorate in collaboration with NDLEA would sensitise the beneficiaries on the effects and dangers of drug abuse during the training.

He called on the state government, individuals and NGOs to key in and collaborate with the directorate to eliminate the monster called “unemployment and poverty” in the state.

Bamsida thanked Gov. Abdullahi Sule for creating an enabling environment for the directorate to achieve its objectives in the state.

“I most sincerely thank and appreciate the Director General, NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, for considering Nasarawa state in programme implementation,” he said.

Ms Chikodi IKe, the Head of Department, Small Scale Enterprises (SSE), NDE Abuja, also commended the director general for initiating different programmes in tackling unemployment in the country.

Ike, who was represented by Mr Umar Aliyu, a staff from NDE headquarters, Abuja, urged the beneficiaries to use the knowledge gain to contribute positively to the development of the society.

On their parts, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Aishatu Ibrahim, represented by the Director of Administration and Supply in the ministry, Mr Iskilu Sale, and Dr Idris Umar, the General Manager, Nasarawa State Vocational and Relevant Technology Board, represented by Mr Daniel Lawrence, Director of Administration and Supply, appreciated NDE for its efforts in eliminating unemployment in the state.

They assured of effective collaboration to tackle poverty in the state.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Maryam Yahaya, thanked NDE for the the gesture and promised to take the training seriously. (NAN)