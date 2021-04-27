The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Kebbi, has commenced training of 100 unemployed youths in Modern Agricultural Production, Marketing and Agri-preneurial under its Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme.

Acting Director-General, NDE, Malam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, said this during the flag-off and orientation training of the youth in Binrin Kebbi on Tuesday.

According to Nuhu-Fikpo, the three-month training covers crop and livestock production.

“The training of 100 unemployed youths comprises males and females, and they will be trained in Modern Agricultural Production, Marketing and Agri-preneurial under its Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme.

“The aim of the training is to promote the Federal Government Policy thrust of diversifying the economy through boosting agricultural production in the country.

“It is important to state that the agricultural sector is the largest employer of labour. To this end, the scheme will help generate employment, reduce poverty and create wealth,” he said.

Nuhu-Fikpo, represented by the Coordinator of the Directorate, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma- Machika, said the training which had theoretical and practical aspects, was expected to last for three months.

He urged participants to take the training seriously to better their living standard and assist themselves and the country at large.

Earlier, Mr Joshua Sunday, Representative of the Director, Rural Employment Promotion department of the NDE, urged participants to listen attentively, take cognisance of relevant topics and comply with the COVID-19 protocols during the training.

One of the participants, Adamu Dummi, thanked the director-general and NDE’s management for giving them the opportunity to participate in the programme. (NAN)

