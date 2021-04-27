NDE trains Kebbi youths on sustainable agriculture

April 27, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Kebbi, has commenced training of 100 unemployed youths in Modern Production, Marketing and Agri-preneurial under its Sustainable Development Training Scheme.

Acting Director-General, NDE, Malam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, said this during the flag-off and orientation training of the youth in Binrin Kebbi on Tuesday.

According to Nuhu-Fikpo, the three-month training covers crop and livestock production.

“The training of 100 unemployed youths comprises males and females, and they will be trained in Modern Production, Marketing and Agri-preneurial under its Sustainable Development Training Scheme.

“The aim of the training is to promote the Government Policy thrust of diversifying the economy through boosting production in the country.

“It is important to that the agricultural sector is the largest employer of labour. To this end, the scheme will help generate employment, reduce poverty and create wealth,” he said.

Nuhu-Fikpo, represented by the of the Directorate, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma- Machika, said the training which had theoretical and practical aspects, was expected to last for three months.

He urged participants to take the training seriously to better living standard and assist and the country at large.

Earlier, Mr Joshua Sunday, Representative of the Director, Rural Employment Promotion department of the NDE, urged participants to listen attentively, take cognisance of relevant topics and comply with the COVID-19 protocols during the training.

participants, Adamu Dummi, thanked the director-general and NDE’s management for giving them the opportunity to participate in the programme. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,