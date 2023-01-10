NDE trains, empowers 26 Plateau youths on environmental beautification

By Martha Agas

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained and empowered 26 youths with loan and starter packs in Plateau, under its Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS).

The youths were trained for three months on landscaping – hard and soft as well as Plaster Of Paris (POP).

Mallam Ibrahim Abdulazeez, State Coordinator of NDE in Plateau, who disbursed cash and work tools to the trainees on Tuesday in Jos, said the items would assist them to establish their businesses.

He said that the beneficiaries were trained to join the pool of entrepreneurs in Plateau and the country at large.

Abdulazeez said the initiative was part of efforts by the Federal Government to make Nigerians self reliant.

He explained that 10 of the beneficiaries were trained on hard landscaping, eight for soft landscaping and eight for the POP.

“Under POP, the total loan target is ₦180, 000 for each of you. This consist of the work materials and the cash component of ₦102,950.

“For the soft landscaping, the total loan package is ₦150,000 with cash component of ₦49,000.

“For the hard landscaping is ₦130,000 with cash component of 95,400,” he explained.

He said that the empowerment package was a loan that the beneficiaries were expected to start paying back after three months of establishing their businesses.

The coordinator urged them to use the grants judiciously to enable them become self reliant and not vulnerable to engage in nefarious activities.

He said that NDE had projected that the beneficiaries would employ at least two persons in the operation of their businesses to create employment opportunities.

Abdulazeez warned them not to sell the items given to them, saying that their thorough documentation was to enable NDE monitor them.

“We have had bitter experiences with youths trained by NDE. We have documented you all and have your referees for follow up to monitor your activities.

“Failure to establish the business, the items would be retrieved,” he said.

Also, the Director-General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, congratulated the participants for the privilege of being chosen to benefit from the training and resettlement scheme.

Fikpo, represented by a staff of the Directorate, Mrs Beatrice Ordu, urged the beneficiaries to be prudent with their tools, to excel in their craft and be a blessing to others.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Silas Gabriel, thanked NDE for the training and resettlement, assuring that they would use the items judiciously to establish their businesses.(NAN)