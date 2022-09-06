NDE trains 99 youths, women in goats production, POST- SADTS

By Awayi Kuje

National Directorate of Employment ( NDE) in Nasarawa State, has commenced the training of 99 youths and women in small stock (Goat) production and Post Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (POST-SADTS).Mr Chris Bamsida, the NDE State Coordinator stated this during the orientation ceremony for the 99 participants in Lafia on Tuesday.

Bamsida said that 49 participants were selected for goats production training scheme while 50 were selected for POST-SADTS.He said that the schemes are aimed at engaging unemployed youths and women , who are interested in agribusiness in Nasarawa State.” To introduce them to the inherent great potentials in goat production business and its value chain.”

Also to empower the beneficiaries on how to establish, grow and expand Agri- enterprises of their choice on a sustainable basis, thereby increasing their income.“Improve the livelihood of the youths and women, create employment, reduce rural-urban migration, provide raw materials for leather manufacturing industries,“Expand the scope of sources of funding for agricultural projects and reduce poverty among others, ” he said.Bamsida said that the training was for one week, adding that professionals are engaged to impact the best knowledge on the participants.

He urged the participants to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the trainings and exhibit the spirit of punctuality.He called on the state government, political class , individuals and NGOs for greater synergy with NDE to tackle unemployment in the state.Also speaking, Mrs Harris Okolie, Rural Employment Promotion Officer ( REPO11) from NDE Headquarters, Abuja, urged the participants to take the training seriously.Responding, Mr Moses Mathew, one of the beneficiaries, appreciated NDE for the gesture and pledged to take the training seriously. (NAN)

