NDE trains 80 youths on vocational skills in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Adamawa has begun the training of 80 youths on vocational skills, to create job opportunities, enhance wealth creation and reduce poverty in the state.

The Director-General of the Directorate, Malam Abubakar Fikpo said this during the inauguration of the training exercise on Tuesday in Yola.

Fikpo, represented by the NDE State Coordinator, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim said the exercise was aimed at equipping the trainees with the basic skills on their chosen trade.

He said the objectives of the programmes would change the status of the beneficiaries to be productive and contribute positively to the economy of their communities and the country.

According to him, the skills will help participants to be employers of labour, create wealth and reduce poverty in the society, and charged them to take advantage of the training and acquire the skills

“This cannot be achieved without your cooperation. You have to be respectful, obedient and committed.

”At the end of the day, it will help people to be self-reliant and contribute to the economy of their family, community and the larger society,” he said.

The NDE boss urged the trainers to give their best for the beneficiaries to be fully skilled and be able to contribute to national economy.

Mr Musa Abdul, Director, Vocational Skills Development (VSD) of the NDE, Abuja, advised the beneficiaries to pay attention to enable them to benefit from the programme.

Abdul, represented by Mr Ibrahim Abali, Chief Procurement Officer said the directorate carefully selected the skills for participants to be productive in the skills.

Also, Malam Abdulkarim Abdulhakrem, Head of Department, VSD in the state, said that 50 beneficiaries were under youth transformation training scheme in vocational and technical skills.

Abdulhakrem said the trainees would be exposed to tailoring, hair dressing, plumbing, catering services and electrical installation.

He added that 30 others had been enrolled under Environmental Beautification Training Scheme for hard and soft landscaping as well as Plaster of Paris (POP) ceiling. (NAN)

