NDE trains 65 women in baking, crocheting in Kaduna

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Kaduna State Directorate, on Tuesday,

opened a five-day training for 65 women in baking and confectionary, crocheting, as well as tie and dye.

The NDE acting State Coordinator, Hajiya Halima Waziri, said that the training was part of the agency’s efforts to

reduce unemployment among women and youths.

She said that 20 out of the 65 women would learn crocheting, 20 would learn baking and confectionary, while the remaining 25 would learn tie and dye .

Waziri added that the training would help to reduce poverty among women, make them self-reliant and create jobs to many.

She explained that “by the end of the training, the beneficiaries will be given starter packs to start their businesses.”

Earlier, the NDE Director-General, Malam Abubakar Fikpo, had urged participants to pay attention and learn the skill, saying “it will help

you to become self employed.”

Fikpo, who was represented by Ibrahim Sulaiman, the agency’s acting Director, North-West Zone, said participants would receive

N20,000 at the end of the training.

According to him, the money will help the participants to start business in small-scale and with hard work and dedication, they will succeed.”

Meanwhile, some beneficiaries commended the Federal Government and NDE for the training, promising to be of good character throughout the training.

Binazir Abubakar, a participant, said she would be learning how to bake at the training and promised to be attentive.

Another beneficiary, Fatima Mustafa, said that NDE had given her opportunity to learn a skill, which according to her, would give her

financial stability.(NAN)

By Aisha Gambo