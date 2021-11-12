NDE trains 540 Persons on advanced business skills in Ebonyi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), says it trained no fewer than 540 persons in Ebonyi on Advance Business Training(ABT, under its Extended Special Public Works Programme (ESPW).

NDE’s Director General, Mr Abubakar Fikpo said that the beneficiaries of the two-day training programme, included women, youth and other vulnerable groups in the three Senatorial Districts on Friday in Abakaliki.

Fikpo, represented by the NDE’s State Coordinator, Mr Marcel Igboanude, added that the training, which commenced nationwide on Thursday, was to equip participants with relevant business skills.

“The training started with Ebonyi North Senatorial zone on Thursday and the participants were selected from the previous group of trainees.

” About 180 beneficiaries were selected from each of three zones of Ebonyi State, and these brought their total to 540 beneficiaries. Each of the participants received the sum of N60, 000 as a startup capital for small scale enterprise.

“We have engaged them on various tropical areas in business. How to make business choice, write proposals and establish such businesses like poultry, bakery, hair dressing among others,’’ he said.

He enjoined the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity the training had provided them, adding that it was meant to enhance their capabilities in making sound decisions on their businesses.

A participant, Mrs Carolina Agada thanked the Federal government on the initiative, and pledged to make good use of the training.

“I have already opened a small scale poultry production and with what I have learnt in this programme, I hope to advance and become an employer,” she said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...