NDE trains 50 youths in Jigawa on sustainable business

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Jigawa has trained 50 youths, including 13 females, on how to establish, grow and expand businesses of their choice.

The state Coordinator, Malam Abubakar Jamo, made this known during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday.

Jamo said the training was conducted under the directorate’s Post-Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (Post-SADTS).

He explained that the beneficiaries were selected from the 250 youths earlier trained in 2019 by the agency in poultry farming, crops farming, fish farming, cattle fattening, among others, under Sustainable Agricultural Development Training.

The coordinator added that the Post-SADTS was designed to empower the trainees to establish, grow and expand agric enterprises of their choice on a sustainable basis.

According to him, during the training, the beneficiaries were exposed to practical application of government’s policies.

He said the trainees were expected to harness opportunities in such policies to further create employment and high productivity among them.

“The Post-SADTS is also designed to provide agricultural skills, produce more food, create employment and reduce poverty.

“It is also to reduce drudgery from the practice of agriculture, encourage the youths to accept agriculture as a means of livelihood, as well as enhance the quality of life of farmers and the society as whole,” the coordinator explained.

Jamo therefore, called on youths in the state to take the advantage of the various skills acquisition programs of the directorate in order to be self reliant.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...