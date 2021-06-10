NDE trains 50 unemployed graduates on business establishment

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Jigawa, has organised a five day-training for 50 unemployed graduates in the state on business establishment.

The NDE Coordinator in the state, Malam Abubakar Jamo said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.

Jamo said the training tagged “Start Your Own Business’’ (SYOB), was organised to train 50 unemployed graduates from different higher institutions, including 10 females selected from different parts of the state.

He explained that the five-day exercise, which began on June 7, was being conducted under the agency’s Small Scale Enterprises (SSE) department.

The coordinator said that the gesture was to enable the beneficiaries start and sustain their choice businesses.

“We want the beneficiaries not to only start businesses but sustain them. This is because starting a business without sustaining it is nothing but waste of resources, energy and time.

“And by sustaining the businesses, they will become self-reliant and eventual employers as they will have others to work under them,’’ the coordinator said.

According to him, at the end of the training, the beneficiaries will be issued a certificate that will enable them access loans to start the businesses.

Jamo added that the agency would also link up the trainees with Nigeria Incentives-Based Risk Sharing system for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) to access loan.

“This is because NDE is recognised by NIRSAL as one of the Entrepreneurship Development Institutions (EDI).

“So, the certificate will enable the trainees have easy access to loans from NIRSAL,’’ Jamo said.

He urged the beneficiaries to take the training with all seriousness in order to reduce joblessness and youth restiveness in their respective communities, state and Nigeria at large. (NAN)