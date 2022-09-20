NDE trains 50 Plateau youths in behavioural and vocational skills

By Martha Agas

The National Directorate for Employment (NDE) began the training of 50 Plateau youths in behavioural disposition and skills acquisition in Jos on Tuesday.

It is the first of such trainings in the state in 2022 organised by the agency’s Vocational Skills Development Department under its Youths Transformation Training Scheme.

Speaking at the inauguration, NDE’s Coordinator in Plateau, Malam Ibrahim Abdulazeez said the programme was designed to instil behavioural change in beneficiaries and also teach them financial intelligence.

“The programme will teach beneficiaries how to handle money in a proper way by setting priorities and following them through.

“The combination of skills acquisition and the transformation of behaviour will facilitate the desired change in the perception of youths about their environment.

“It will propel them to seek opportunities to become self-reliant,’’ Abdulazeez said.

The NDE official said that the training would teach participants how to start businesses with little capital and how to keep simple records.

He congratulated the participants over their selection and said it was an opportunity they should not misuse as many youths were desirous of the opportunity.

Abdulazeez told beneficiaries that the NDE has a robust monitoring and evaluation unit, which would assess their performance during the training and weed out unserious ones.

“We will follow you to your training programmes to ensure your attendance is above 90 per cent; if it is less than that, you will not be part of any NDE programmes again,’’ he warned.

An employee of the Directorate Malam Yusuf Umar, who represented the Director-General, Malam Nuhu Fikpo, said the training was designed to empower youths with skills to compete globally in market trends.

He added that the training would build the confidence of youths to contribute to societal development.

Representative of the beneficiaries, Ms Roseline Shakunga thanked the NDE for the opportunity and assured that beneficiaries would put in their best to compete globally using skills acquired. (NAN)

