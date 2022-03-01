NDE trains 50 on enterprise financing in Bayelsa

By Shedrack Frank

National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has begun training 50 people on entrepreneurship and financial counselling in Bayelsa to enable them contribute to national development.

Director-General of NDE, Mr Nuhu Fikpo, represented by the Bayelsa Coordinator, Mr Aham Osuchukwu, said this at the opening of the five-day training in Yenagoa on Tuesday.

Fikpo said that the training would enable the participants to become self-reliant and contribute to the growth and development of the country.

He said that the goal of the training was to unleash the potentials of the participants.

“In this training, participants will be sensitised on the realities of the Nigerian labour market and trained on the types of businesses that fit their interests, skills and competencies.

“Beneficiaries will be trained on how to write viable feasibility studies with which to source for funds to expand or establish their businesses.

“They will also be trained on how to interface and link up with the funding institutions that will be talking to them on ways of assessing funds for various businesses,’’ he said.

The coordinator, who stated that NDE came into existence in March 1986 to combat mass unemployment, appealed to participants to adopt measures that would enable them to excel.

According to him, a total of 850 people from 17 southern states will benefit from the programme.

Also speaking, the Director, Small Scale Industries Department of NDE, Mr Sunday Apakasa, said that participants should make good use of the training.

Apakasa advised participants to pay attention to the resource persons and ask questions drawn from their experiences on the field. (NAN)

