NDE trains 50 Imo youths on sustainable agricultural development skills

By Victor Nwachukwu

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) says 50 Imo youths are undergoing a one-week intensive training in Post – Sustainable Agricultural Development Skills.

The Director-General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, said this in Owerri on Friday while declaring the training open.

Nuhu-Fikpo said the programme was organised by the Directorate’s Department of Rural Employment Promotion (REP).

Nuhu-Fikpo, represented by the Imo NDE Coordinator, Mrs Chisara Egwim-Chima, said the training was aimed at meeting the legitimate demands of unemployed citizens, for decent job opportunities.

“The training will enhance the capacity of the beneficiaries with knowledge of modern agricultural policies, incentives and linkages to other sources of funding for their respective enterprises.

“The beneficiaries will receive start-up funding for their preferred businesses at the end of the training.

“The Post- Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (Post- SADTS) is a specialised training on the practical application of government policies and harnessing such opportunities to create employment and promote high productivity among the beneficiaries.

“The Scheme will provide agricultural skills and more food, create employment, reduce poverty and drudgery.

“It will encourage youths to accept agriculture as a means of livelihood, expand the scope of sources of funding for agricultural projects and enhance the quality of life for farmers.

“I therefore urge you to take the training very serious,’’ she said.

Speaking, Director of the REP department, Mr Edem Duke, advised the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity to not only boost their income but also be employers of labour.

Duke, represented by Mrs Chikaodi Okereke, a senior staff of the department, urged them to pay attention to their instructors to derive maximum benefits.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Sarah Ubochi from Mbaitoli Council Area of the state, thanked the NDE for the programme.

Ubochi, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, promised that they would justify the confidence reposed in them. (NAN)

