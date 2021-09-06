NDE trains 50 Adamawa youth, women on agricultural extension

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has begun a 5-day training for 50 unemployed youth and women in Adamawa on agricultural extension.

Speaking at the inauguration on Monday, in Yola, NDE state Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Faisal, said the objective of the training was to generate employment opportunities for the youths.

He added: “To improve farming methods, remove the drudgery associated with traditional farming practices and increase food production in the state and the federation.”

The coordinator, who was represented by the Assistant Director, Public Works Department, Mr Miwa Lasco, said the training also aimed at reducing rural-urban migration of the youths.

Faisal advised the participants to be serious during the training and understand, saying, ”many out there are looking for such opportunities.’

In her remarks, the Resource person, Mrs Pwnovi Zaro, also advised the participants to understand the importance of the agricultural value chain, in boosting their businesses and creating employment for others.

”God has blessed the state and the region with a fertile land, hence the need for you to take it’s advantage and be productive”, she told the participants

According to statistics, she added, Nigeria was one of the countries with the highest consumption of rice in the world, urging them to also key into rice farming.

Ms. Ezinne Ibezim, a participant, thanked the Federal Government for initiating such trainings and pledged to put what they have learnt into practice at the end of the course.

She, however, called on the Federal Government to increase the number of participants in the next training and urged the state government to do same, so as to create more employment opportunities.

AbdulRasheed Mohammed, another participant, also appreciated the gesture, saying, ” the training is timely for me to be self reliant and a potential employer of labour. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...