NDE trains 390 persons on different skills in Nasarawa

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the training of 390 persons on different skills in order to be self reliant and contribute their quota to national development.

Mr Chris Bamsida, the state Coordinator of the agency, made this known on Tuesday in Lafia during the orientation ceremony for 260 trainees of Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (NOAS) and 130 trainees of Advanced-NOAS training in the state.

Bamsida said that the training was aimed at generating employment, create wealth and reduce poverty among the unskilled men and women.

“School leavers, school drop outs and other unemployed persons who wish to be trained in marketable skills thereby increasing their income and reduce their vulnerability to social vices.

“Today, 260 trainees of B-NOAS were selected, 20 persons per local government in the state to be trained in various skills which includes tailoring, catering, welding, hair dressing, knitting, computer, GSM repairs, decoration and barbing.

“For up skilling, 130 trainees of A-NOAS were selected, 10 persons per local government in the state to be trained in advanced skills of fashion design, catering, welding, hair dressing, knitting, computer, GSM repairs, decoration and barbing,” he said.

He therefore called on the participants to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the training.

“Ensure you exhibit the spirit of punctuality as truancy will not be condoled.

“Competent trainers are engaged to impact the best skills to you during the training.

“The intensive training will hold for three months, May-July, 2022,” he said.

Bamsida also called on all and sundry to support the beneficiaries and to collaborate with the directorate to create jobs and eliminate common enemy of “poverty” in the country.

He appreciated Gov. Abdullahi Sule for providing an enabling environment for the directorate to actualise her vision in the state.

“I most sincerely thank the Director General, NDE, Malam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, for considering Nasarawa State in various schemes of the directorate.

“We look forward for more sir,” he added.

Alhaji Idris Umar-Idris, the Chairman of the occasion, urged the beneficiaries to take the training with all seriousness.

Umar-Idris, who is the General Manager, Nasarawa State Vocational and Relevant Technology Board, has expressed his readiness to collaborate with the agency in order to tackle unemployment and poverty in the state.

Responding, two of the beneficiaries, Mr Ismail Obala and Madam Ajege Blessings, appreciated NDE for the gesture and promised to take the training seriously. (NAN)

