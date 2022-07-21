NDE trains 340 unemployed graduates on various skills in Enugu

By Ifeoma Aka

National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained 340 unemployed graduates on various skills in Enugu, as part of efforts to reduce unemployment in the state.

NDE Coordinator in the state, Dr Mrs Chika Onah, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Thursday that the training involved some skills like fashion designing, aluminium fabrication, welding, salon and automobile mechanics, among others.

She said that the agency was training 20 persons from each local government area, adding that the exercise cut across the 17 local councils in the state.

The NDE coordinator encouraged every unemployed graduate in the country to embark on skill acquisition programme instead of waiting for white collar job.

She said that the settlement of the participants would depend on availability of funds.

Onah said that the major challenge facing the agency was lack of operational vehicles to supervise the trainees.

She advised the participants to take the training seriously, as it would be beneficial to them. (NAN)

