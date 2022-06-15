NDE trains 3,000 women, youth on vocational skills in Kano – Official

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Kano State office, says it has trained 3,000 women and youths on vocational skills, under its various schemes between January and June, 2022.

Alhaji Idris Sani-Yakasai, the State Coordinator, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Kano.

Sani-Yakasai said the trainees included married women, tertiary institutions graduates, secondary and primary school leavers, and those who did not attend school.

He said the male beneficiaries were trained on solar power installation, satellite installation, computer and GSM repairs, welding, auto repairs, poultry and fish farming.

The coordinator added that the females were trained on tie and dye, tailoring and fashion design, interior decoration, cream and soap making.

Others, he said, were “Gyele” (headgear) tying, food processing and packaging, cosmetology, perfumery, among others

According to Sani-Yakasai, they were trained under various schemes, including Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS), Advanced National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (A-NOAS) and Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme (MEES).

He listed other as; Community-Based Agricultural and Empowerment Scheme (CBAES), Graduate Agricultural Empowerment Schemes (GAES), Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS), among others.

Sani-Yakasai said that the trainees were given settlement package, in the form of loans, to enable them set up their businesses to become self-reliant and employers of labour.

The coordinator, however, explained that the resettlement loan package would be paid in three years.

He urged unemployed youths to embrace skills acquisition and stop waiting for white-collar jobs because government could not provide jobs for all citizens. (NAN)

