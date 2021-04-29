The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained 286 persons on Basic and Advanced National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS and A-NOAS) in Ebonyi.

The acting Director-General of NDE, Mr Abubakar Fikpo, said that the training was aimed at equipping the participants and making them to become employable and self-reliant.

Fikpo, who was represented by NDE Coordinator in the state, Mr Marcel Igboanude, made the remarks on Thursday during the inauguration and orientation of the scheme in Abakaliki.

According to him, 260 out of the 286 beneficiaries will be receiving B-NOSA, while the other 26 will be trained on A-NOAS.

“The training will be conducted in 15 vocational skills, such as computer operation, fashion designing, generator maintenance, catering and hair-dressing, among others.

“The training scheme has a three-month duration. Now, the 286 unemployed youth and women are receiving necessary orientation,” he said.

Fikpo urged the participants to take the training seriously and make the best of the opportunity.

NDE’s Head of Department, Vocational Skill Development in the state, Mr Ananaba Obioha, urged the trainees to remain focused and show more zeal to acquire the skills.

One of the participants, Chinaza Ezeonaga, who spoke on behalf of other trainees, commended the Federal Government for what he called the life-changing programme.

Ezeonaga, who is training in fashion designing, promised that they would abide by the rules and regulations of the training and support efforts towards improving the nation’s economy.

Another trainee in computer, Mr John Usulor, said with the experience he had already acquired, he could design banners, posters and calendars, among other items.

“I am appealing for a set of computer to enable me establish a business of my own and increase production on designs.

“I decided to venture into computer operations and applications after several years of futile attempts to gain admission into the university. This training will further help me to learn the skill more,” Usulor said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

