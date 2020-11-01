NDE trains 250 women in cosmetology, spice production

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained 250 women in Jigawa in cosmetology and spice production.

Two hundred of the women, trained in cosmetology, were selected from Birninkudu, Ringim and Taura Local Government Areas of the state.

The other 50 women, trained in spice production, were selected from Dutse Local Government Area.

Out of the 200 women trained in cosmetology, 100 were drawn from Bamaina village in Birninkudu Local Government Area, while 50 each were drawn from Ringim and Taura Local Government Areas.

The training, which held between Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, was conducted under the directorate’s Women Employment Promotion (WEP) scheme, to make the women become self-reliant.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Sunday, NDE Coordinator in Jigawa, Malam Abubakar Jamo, said the WEP scheme was designed to encourage women, especially the rural dwellers, to engage in productive activities.

He added that the scheme would also enhance the setting up of micro businesses by women in rural communities.

“If the trainees take what they learnt seriously they will able to set up micro and small businesses of their own; become employers of labour and lift their families out of poverty,’’ he said.

Jamo also assured that the NDE would continue to give special attention to women considering their level of vulnerability. (NAN)