NDE trains 1,350 youths in Jigawa

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has begun the training of 1,350 youths in Jigawa.

NDE Coordinator in the state, Malam Abubakar Jamo, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday.

Jamo said that the three-month training which began in October would be conducted under the directorate’s Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS).

He explained that 50 beneficiaries were drawn from each of the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

Jamo added that the beneficiaries would be trained in auto mechanic, tailoring, generator repairs, computer operations, carpentry, cellular phone repairs, leather works, barbing, as well as art and design.

The coordinator pointed that the gesture was aimed at reducing unemployment and restiveness among the youth in the state.