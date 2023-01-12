NDE trains 105 Adamawa youths, women on life skills

By Ibrahim Kado

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Adamawa, has begun life skills training for 105 unemployed youths and women, drawn from across the 21 local government areas (LGAS), of the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the training in Yola on Thursday, Mr Musa Abdu, the Director, Vocational Skills Department (VSD) of the directorate, congratulated the participants, and charged them on active participation.

Abdu, who was represented by Abdulhakeem Abdulrahaman, said that the training was part of the Federal Government’s commitment to impacting positively on the lives of people in rural areas.

He said this would help the participants acquire skills on how to overcome challenges in life, reduce unemployment and promote self reliance, among others.

He advised the participants to focus on the training and disabuse their minds from the idea of getting white collar jobs as the the only work that will build a future for them.

Malam Mohammed Ibrahim, NDE Adamawa coordinator, said five beneficiaries were drawn from various communities in each of the 21 LGAs of the state.

Ibrahim, who was also represented by Malam Nuhu Bello, charged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the training and work towards becoming employers of labour.

“Learn, so that after the training your attitude can be changed positively.

“It is because of such trainings other countries have gone ahead of us, you are therefore, expected to become agents of change in your respective communities,” he said.

Godiya Gelengwa, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed their gratitude to the Federal Government for the opportunity and promised that the trainees would contribute their own quota to making Nigeria great again. (NAN)