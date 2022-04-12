NDE trains 100 youths, women on sustainable agric

By Zubairu Idris

No fewer than 100 youths and women are being trained on Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS) of National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Kano State, to boost food production.

NDE Coordinator in the state, Malam Idris Sani-Yakasai, made the disclosure at the opening of the training and loan disbursement to beneficiaries of Rural Employment Promotion (REP), on Tuesday in Kano.

He said that the training was aimed at making the participants to become self-reliant and employers of labour in agriculture in their respective areas.

The coordinator said that the training would also assist in reducing poverty in the society.

Sani-Yakasai also said that 38 persons would benefit from the Rural Employment Promotion (REP) loan, which would be disbursed under four schemes.

He mentioned the schemes as Community-Based Agricultural Empowerment Scheme (CBAES), Graduates Agricultural Empowerment Scheme (GAES), Sustainable Agricultural Development Empowerment Scheme (SADES) and Agricultural Empowerment Scheme (AES).

The coordinator said that NDE would continue to design schemes that would assist in reducing the rate of unemployment among Nigerian youths.

Sani-Yakasai also said that NDE would disburse N100, 000 to each beneficiary to establish a business, adding that the loan repayment would start after six months and end in three years.

“NDE is up and doing in creating employment opportunities for unemployed Nigerians with a view to reducing poverty and creating wealth.

“All these will culminate into the development of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP),” he said.

The coordinator urged the loan beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money given to them.

In his remarks, the Director, Rural Employment Promotion (REP), NDE headquarters, Dr Michael Mbata, urged the participants to take the training seriously.

Mbata, represented by an NDE official, Mrs Shade Uche, also said that the participants would be considered for loan after the training. (NAN)

