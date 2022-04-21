NDE trains 100 youths, women in Ebonyi on entrepreneurship

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has begun entrepreneurship training programme for 100 unemployed youths and women in Ebonyi.

The training is being done in collaboration with a firm, Nazeemursaj Nigeria Limited.

NDE Director-General, Malam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, said at the opening of the programme on Thursday in Abakaliki that the beneficiaries were drawn from the three senatorial districts in the state.

Represented by NDE Coordinator in Ebonyi, Mr Marcel Igboanude, the director-general, said the one-week training was for upcoming entrepreneurs.

He said that the programme was in tandem with the Entrepreneurship Skills Development Training Scheme of the NDE.

The director-general said the essence was to equip the participants with entrepreneurial skills to become self-reliant.

Nuhu-Fikpo further said that the training would boost job creation, human capital development and enable the participants to become self-reliant.

”We need aspiring entrepreneurs to recorganise the great potentials in them through training on business opportunities and labour market situations.

”They need to know how to write bankable feasibility reports and get exposed to available sources of funding,” he said.

He said that the participants would be linked to available business loan opportunities so that they could start their own businesses.

Also speaking, NDE’s Director, Small Scale Enterprises, Mr Ekea Awah, urged the participants to take the training seriously in their own interest.

”You are lucky to be part of this programme. I urge you to make good use of the opportunity,” he said.

One of the participants, Mr Udechukwu Ikeh, thanked the NDE for the programme and expressed their commitment to the training. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

