NDE trains 100 youths on vocational skills in Bauchi State

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced training of 100 unemployed youths on vocational skills in Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The State Coordinator of the directorate, Malam Ali Yahaya, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Monday.

Yahaya said the beneficiaries would recieve a three-month intensive training on skills, including tailoring, knitting, weaving, welding, carpentary, leather work, automobile mechanic, plumbing and barbing.

He added that the trainees would be provided with the seed capital and working tools to enable them to establish their businesses.

“They will be issued certificates of attendance after the training,” the state coordinator said.

Yahaya explained that the skills to be acquired if judiciously utilised would transform them into productive members of society.

“We are committed and determined to making them self-reliant to achieve economic independence by becoming employers of labour.

“They will be exposed to and equipped with the necessary skills that will make them contribute to the national economy,” he said.

According to him, the directorate will expand the scope of the programme to accommodate more youths with a view to creating jobs in the area.

“Job creation has been the policy thrust of the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration since inception in 2015,” he added.

He called on parents of those who registered for the training programme to always monitor their wards to ensure that they underwent the training. (NAN)

