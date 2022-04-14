NDE trains 100 youths on sustainable agriculture

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), in Jigawa, has commenced the training 100 youths, including women on sustainable agriculture.

Malam Abubakar Jamo, the NDE state coordinator said this on Thursday in Dutse at the beginning of orientation programme for the beneficiaries.

Sustainable agriculture seeks to strike a balance between food production and preservation of ecosystem. Its focus is producing long-term crops and live stocks while having minimal effects on the environment.

He said the programme, Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS), would be implemented through NDE’s Rural Employment Promotion (REP) Department and aimed at boosting food production,

Jamo said it seeks to make the beneficiaries self-reliant and employers of labour in agriculture as well as assist in reducing poverty in the society.

“Some of the participants will benefit from the Rural REP N100,000 loan adding that the loan is to enable the beneficiaries establish their own businesses”, he said.

He said the loan repayment would start after six months of accessing the fund and end in three years.

“I want to use this opportunity to inform you that this N100,000 is not free but a loan which you are expected to pay gradually in three years.

“So try as much as you can to pay back so that others will benefit. You will start repaying after the grace of six months.

Remember that you’re not expected to pay at once, but gradually and between N3000 and N5,000, depending on what you can afford to pay,” the coordinator said.

He said the training would be conducted under: Community-Based Agricultural Empowerment Scheme (CBAES) and Graduates Agricultural Empowerment Scheme (GAES).

Others are Sustainable Agricultural Development Empowerment Scheme (SADES) and Agricultural Empowerment Scheme (A.E.S).

The coordinator said after the orientation, that participants would undergo a two-week extensive training on their trades of choice at the agency’s Agricultural Skills Training Centre (ASTC) in Dutse.

The coordinator also said each of the participants would be paid N4,000 stipend for the training, which would commence on April 19.

In his remarks, Dr Michael Mbata, the Director, REP, NDE headquarters, urged the participants to ensure full attendance at the two-weeks training.

Mbata, represented by Mrs Shade Uche, an NDE official, also advised those who benefited from the N100,000 loan to make judicious use of the money.

“I want to advise you to be punctual at this. Many people are looking for an opportunity like this.

“NDE is training you people for free and is also giving you loan at the same time. So take it seriously and use it effectively,” Mbata said.

Some of the beneficiaries, Ubaida Sale and Garba Yusif, who spoke on behalf of others, commended the agency for the gesture and promised to use the loan judiciously. (NAN

