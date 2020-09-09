NDE trains 100 youths on sustainable agricultural development in Adamawa

Share the news













The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has begun training of 100 youths on sustainable agricultural development in Adamawa. Flagging off the three-month training on Wednesday in Yola, the NDE State Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Audu, said the exercise would be theoretical and practical. Audu, represented by Mr Miwa Lasco, Head of Department (HOD) Special Public Works, said the beneficiaries would be trained on livestock, vegetable production and basic business practices.

The state coordinator advised the participants to take advantage of the opportunity to exit joblessness. He commended the NDE management for providing all support needed for the success of the training in the state and the country in general. In his remarks, the State Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mohammed Gabdo, advised the participants to realise that farming was a lucrative business and urged them to pay attention it. “With the training, you will become millionaires and employers of labour within a short time, if you put it into practice.

He called on them to be good ambassadors of the country by ensuring peace and unity for sustainable development. Also, Dr Dishi Fhabe, the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, commended NDE for the programme and urged the beneficiaries to be committed as they would appreciate the gesture at the end. Fhabe, who was represented by a Deputy Director in the ministry, Mr Kudu Samuel, said the state government was also committed tothe successe of the training.

“Those who are serious will soon be self-employed and employers of labour,” he said. Miss Augustine Gebrel, who spoke on behalf of the participants, thanked NDE for the training and gave the assurance that they would be committed to it. (NAN)