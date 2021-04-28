The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on Wednesday begun the training of 100 unemployed youths on Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme in Ebonyi.

The Acting Director General of the directorate, Mr Abubakar Fikpo, said at Ezzamgbo community, the orientation exercise venue for the participants that the aim was to create wealth for the participants.

Fikpo, represented by the Coordinator of NDE in Ebonyi, Mr Marcel Igboanude, said the programme was in tandem with the Federal Government policy on agribusiness.

Fikpo said that the three-month training programme was to acquaint the participants on modern agricultural production, processing and other agribusiness to enhance food security.

“It also focuses on generation of employment opportunities and reduce the rural-urban migration in the country.

“The three months training scheme will cover arable crop production, fishery, poultry, piggery, apiculture, small ruminant production and agro-services.

“It will provide more profitable farm income, promote environmental stewardship and enhance quality of life for their families,” he said.

Mr Moses Nome, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, commended the Federal Government for the programme.

Nome described farming as good business, noting that the importance of agriculture to economic growth could not be overemphasised.

“Agriculture brings fame; I urge all the participants to be focused and make good use of the opportunity.

“We must start now to invest in agriculture and boost the nation’s economy,” he said.

A participant, Vincent Nwafor, who spoke on behalf of others, thanked NDE for the gesture and pledged that they would take the training with all seriousness. (NAN)

