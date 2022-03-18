NDE trains 100 persons on entrepreneurial skills, spice production in Plateau

By Martha Agas

The National Directorate for Employment(NDE) in Plateau, says it has trained 50 graduates on entrepreneurial skills in order to make them self-reliant.

The State Coordinator of NDE in Plateau , Mal. Ibrahim Abdulazeez, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Jos.

He said that 50 unemployed women were also trained on spice and seasoning production in the state.

Abdulazeez said the week-long training which held from March 8 to March 15 in Jos, was part of Federal Government’s effort to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the country, while also alleviating poverty in women.

He said the training on feasible and viable business ideas, was aimed at helping the youths improve their ideas and approaches in business in order to become self reliant.

“The objective of the programme was to enlighten the participants on the realities of the Nigerian labour market, and various approaches to follow to generate income for themselves.

“At the end of the one week training the youths learnt how to write good business proposals,” he said.

Abdulazeez explained that the training of 50 unemployed women in spice and seasoning production was coordinated by the women employment branch of the agency’s Small-scale Enterprise Department.

He said the skills acquisition scheme was to empower the women to be entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

According to him, the skills will enable them take care of their families and guarantee productivity and progress of the state.

The coordinator said that the production of spice and seasoning such as Curry, Rosemary, Thyme and Corriander amongst others, would also have multiplier effect in developing many sectors such as agriculture and small scale industries .

He expressed optimism that the beneficiaries would use the training to build their economic fortune, noting that many business conglomerates in the world built their businesses from scratch. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

