NDE trains 100 Bauchi youths on sustainable Agriculture

By Olaide Ayinde

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the training of 100 youth on sustainable Agriculture in Bauchi state.

Alhaji Lawan Yaya, the state Coordinator of NDE, stated this in Bauchi on Tuesday at the commencement of the training.

He said that the training was being carried out under its Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS).

According to him, the goal was to meet society’s food and textile needs, without compromising the ability of future generations.

“This would enable them to meet their own needs, and to ensure that youths were gainfully engaged in the state.”

Yaya, who explained that the training would last for three months, stated that two weeks would be used for classroom lectures while ten weeks would be for practicals.

He urged the trainees to be serious with the training, adding, “they should come as and when due for the training”.

The state Coordinator also revealed that the Directorate would give out N100, 000 loans to 38 beneficiaries who had been trained and graduated.

He explained that 100 people were previously trained on Sustainable agriculture while 62 out of the number were given the loan and 38 were unable to access the loan due to the closure of the federal government’s account.

“Now that the platform was opened, we call on them to come and receive their loans as well.

“Each one of them would receive the sum of N100, 000 and the repayment period would be spread across 36 months with a three month moratorium period,” he said.

One of the participants, Nasir Ibrahim, who spoke on behalf of the trainees, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari led administration for making NDE impactful on the lives of youths in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

