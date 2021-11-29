NDE to harness solar power to create jobs for graduates

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Kaduna Directorate on Monday said it would harness solar power to create jobs for graduates.

The Acting State Coordinator of the directorate, Mrs Victoria William-Dada made this known during the flag-off of the solar power installation and maintenance training in Kaduna.

She said that the graduates would be trained on solar power installation and maintenance.

William-Dada said that the directorate observed that abundant and untapped energy lied in solar system, saying that Nigeria’s power output needed to be complimented with other renewable sources of power.

“As participants, you must avail yourselves the privilege to become self-reliant, skilled and be part of the community of Nigerians making impact locally and internationally after the training,” she said.

In his address, Mr Abhon Adus, the Team Leader, Abuja Graduate School, said that the aim of the programme was to train unemployed graduates and to engage them to be self-employed and employers of labour.

He explained that the school would train 25 beneficiaries for five days on both theoretical and practical aspects of solar power installation and maintenance.

One of the beneficiaries, Idris Isah, commended the NDE and its partners for the training, saying that they would ensure to learn and implement what they learnt. (NAN)

