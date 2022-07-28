NDE restates commitment to empowering Nigerians with skills

By Martha Agas

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has restated its commitment to empowering unemployed youths with skills that have global commercial value.

NDE Managing Director Abubakar Fikpo stated this at the orientation for beneficiaries of its quick-fix demand driven skills in Plateau on Thursday in Jos.

The NDE boss, represented by a principal executive of its inspectorate department, Mr Adamu Aliyu, described the skills as marketable which services were in high demand internationally.

The training is organised by its Vocational Skills Department and the beneficiaries will be trained on skills of soft furnishing, beauty therapy, make-over, cosmetology and confectionary.

“These skills are marketable not only in our society but outside. if you (trainees ) are serious and learn it (skill) well as we desire, you will see a lot of benefits from it.

“Nigeria too will become a country that will be relying on itself, where other nations will demand for our own goods which we will export to them. That is the intention of the government,” he said.

He said that the objective of the training was to create employment for the teeming unemployed in the country to have a source of livelihood and generate income for their families and add value to society.

Earlier in his remarks, the state coordinator of NDE in Plateau, Malam Ibrahim Abdulaziz, said that 50 women would be trained in Plateau to be self-reliant and create wealth for themselves/

He described the demand driven skills as simple to learn, saying that “NDE has selected experienced and professional trainers to ensure high standards.

“We have selected good professional trainers that will conduct the training for four weeks of which trainees have been posted to the nearest trainers based on their choice of trade.”

He also said that the trainees would be monitored to ensure attendance of 90 per cent, saying beneficiaries who score below might not be considered for any NDE programme.

Speaking on behalf the beneficiaries , Ms Naomi Kaze, thanked NDE for its commitment to empowering unemployed Nigerians with skills.

She appealed for the extension of the programme and gifting of start up packs at the end of the training.(NAN)

