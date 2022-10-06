NDE organises techno-cultural craft, quick-fix training for Taraba youths

By Gabriel Yough

National Directorate of Employment (NDE), on Thursday, began training for youths in Taraba on techno-cultural craft and quick-fix scheme to tackle unemployment rate in the state.

Director-General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu, told the trainees in Jalingo that the scheme was a new initiative by the Federal Government to boost job creation through indigenous art work.

Nuhu, who was represented by Alhaji Aliyu Umar, said that the idea was to create quicker ways of ending unemployment and enhancing societal development.

Earlier, the state Programme Coordinator, Mr Danjuma Shehu, said that the idea was to revamp the practice of indigenous cultural crafts, which had received less attention from the younger generation.

According to Shehu, indigenous cultural craft has the potential to provide gainful employment to the youth in the country, especially those in rural areas.

He also noted that the craft had high attraction and opportunities for foreign exchange, adding that it was demand-driven for the federal government to impact skills.

“We have been granted approval by the federal government to recruit and train another 1,850 people after the initial 185 nationwide in the first phase of the programme.

“The training is aimed at imparting skills on unemployed persons to enable them become skilled and proficient enough to earn a living and contribute positively to the economic growth of the society.

“The techno-cultural craft and quick-fix scheme is an idea to meet up with the increasing challenges of unemployment in the country, since it has the potential to provide gainful employment for unemployed persons, especially in rural areas.

“The crafts have high attraction and opportunity for foreign exchange and they are demand-driven as well.

“That is why the federal government, through NDE, decided to impart the skills to create job opportunities for both the educated and non-educated youth in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Shehu said that arrangements had been made for monthly stipends during the training to encourage the trainees, adding that there would be soft loans to enable them start their businesses after the scheme,” he said. (NAN)

