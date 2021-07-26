NDE organises agric development workshop for youths in Delta

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on Monday organised a five-day development workshop for 50 youths in Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop a key component of the NDE’ Post-Sustainable Development Scheme (SADTS) under its Employment Promotion.

The Director-General of the NDE, Malam Abubakar Fikpo said at the opening ceremony in Asaba that the objective was to generate employment and improve income through agric-business engagement.

Fikpo was represented at the event by Mr Jinanwa Chukwuma, NDE’ Deputy Director, Employment Promotion Department, Abuja.

He said the engagement could be in post-harvest handling, storage and processing as well as promoting other non-farm rural employment activities.

Fikpo reinstated the commitment of the Federal Government to make agriculture a profitable business, and a key to long-term economic growth and development.

He stated that the scheme was targeted at empowering unemployed youths with skills to become commercial farmers who in turn create more jobs.

The DG disclosed that the curriculum was structured to include agricultural intervention policies, and their impact on employment .

He added that beneficiaries be linked with financial institutions and other sources of funds to boost their area of engagement.

The Acting Coordinator of NDE, Mr Sylvanus Onyeogo commended the management of the NDE for approving the scheme for the youth nationwide. (NAN) 

