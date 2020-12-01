NDE empowers 440 women with N10,000 each in Kano

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Kano State has empowered 440 women with N10,000 each from across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

The NDE Coordinator in Kano, Alhaji Iliyasu Ahmed, who disclosed this at the event on Tuesday in Kano, said the gesture was facilitated by Hajiya Yahanasu Buba, the All Progressives Congress (APC) woman leader, Northwest Zone.

Iliyasu said the empowerment programme was to reduce the hardship faced by women, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the beneficiaries were expected to use the fund to establish or boost their businesses and carter for their families.

“This is the purpose, hence, I am appealing to you to make proper use of the gesture, so that you can also benefit again when another opportunity comes.