NDE empowers 108 unemployed people in Kebbi with N10.8m loans –DG

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has announced the disbursement of N10.8 million loans to 108 unemployed people in Kebbi, under its Rural Employment Promotion Programme.



The Director General, NDE, Malam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, disclosed this at the orientation ceremony of the beneficiaries in Birnin Kebbi, on Friday.



Nuhu-Fiko, represented by the State Coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma-Machika, said that each beneficiary received N100,000.



He said that the objective of the orientation was to advise the beneficiaries to use the loan for the purpose it was meant for.



“We are sensitising beneficiaries on the importance and derivable benefits of self- employment as a veritable option to white-collar jobs.



“A total of 24 beneficiaries will benefit under the Sustainable Agricultural Development Empowerment Scheme.



“Also, a total of 39 beneficiaries will benefit under the Agricultural Enhancement Scheme, 21 under Community-Based Agricultural Empowerment Scheme and 24 under Graduate Agricultural Empowerment Scheme, all the empowerment schemes of the directorate,” he said.



The NDE boss urged beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity the orientation had provided and to invest in what they had learnt.



He also advised beneficiaries to endeavour to repay the loans, dutifully, responsibly and timely, so that other unemployed people could benefit from the facility.

A cross section of the beneficiaries thanked the Federal Government for the empowerment, pledging to be good ambassadors of the scheme. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

