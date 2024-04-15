NDE distributes starter packs to 42 beneficiaries in Adamawa

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has distributed starter packs 42 beneficiaries for establishment of their individual businesses in Adamawa.

Malam Nuhu Fikpo, the Director-General of NDE, mae this known at the end of a three-month life skills and business training on Monday, in Yola.

Represented by Malam Nuhu Bello, Acting State Coordinator NDE, Fikpo said yje training was organised under the Community Based Trianing Scheme(CBTS).

He said the scheme was designed to train and empower unemployed persons in rural communities that would in turn train others.

Fikpo underscored the importance of skill acquisation and youth empowerment in rural communities saying such would help towards poverty eradication and national security.

“The beneficiaries were recruited across the 21 local governments in Adamawa and trained in various trades in their respective communities for three months according to NDE modalities.

“We adopted a process called open apprenticeship skill, where a beneficiary is allowed to chose a skill of their choice, then attartched to a master trainer to be trained in theory and practicals.

“The various skills provided lnclude; wood work (capentary), welding and metal fabrication, shoe and leather work, fashion design and computer appreciation, he listed’.

Fikpo noted that the support of soft loans and starter packs for each beneficiary was to enable them utilize the knowledge acquired effectively to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Also speaking, Dr Hassan Abdulkarim, Asistant Chief Training Officer of the NDE, congratulated the beneficiaries for embracing the opportunity and staying focused on the three months programme.

“Empowerment encompasses three components which includes; training, financial support and business training and you all have been empowered with all these skills through CBTS.

“I encourage you all to take up the challenge, launch your businesses and support those around you as this is a priority area of the present administration towards poverty eradication’ Abdulkarim said.

Mohammed Isa, a beneficiary of metal fabrication from Mubi North, expressed appreciation towards NDE, saying the training has helped him actualise his dreams of becoming a welder and self-reliance. (NAN)

By Talatu Maiwada