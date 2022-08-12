NDE disburses starter packs to 38 unemployed graduates in Bayelsa

By Shedrack Frank

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has disbursed starter packs to no fewer than 38 unemployed graduates in Bayelsa.

The beneficiaries participated in the NDE’s Community Based Training Scheme (CBTS) and School on Wheel (SOW) training scheme.

Malam Abubakar Fikpo, Director-General of NDE, made the disbursement at a resettlement ceremony on Friday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fikpo, was represented by Mr Aham Osuchukwu, the NDE Coordinator in Bayelsa.

He explained that the beneficiaries had undergone and completed training on different skills, which included fashion designing, catering, make-over, hair dressing, electrical installation, barbing among others.

“Today we are all gathered to witness and attest to the fact that the Federal Government, through the NDE,has resettled you all.

“Having being eruditely trained in their skill areas, we have no doubt that one of the mandates of NDE (employment creation, poverty reduction) is being actualised today in Bayelsa ,” he said.

Fikpo advised the beneficiaries that they had no reason to be unemployed rather they should deploy the equipment to their skill areas and in no distant time their mentoring activities would make them to become master trainers.

On her part, one of the beneficiaries of the resettlement, Ms Faith Favour, commended the director-general and his team for lifting them out of unemployment.

She said they would utilise the equipment given to them judiciously and professionally. (NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

