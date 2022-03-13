NDE disburses resettlement loans to train unemployed graduates in Ebonyi

By Christian Ogbonna

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has disbursed resettlement loans to no fewer than nine graduates in Ebonyi, under its Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS).

The Director-General of the Agency, Malam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, disclosed this at the disbursement of the resettlement loans to the beneficiaries in Abakaliki on Saturday.

Fikpo said that the beneficiaries were trained for three months under the NDE’s Special Public Works Department on EBTS.

Nuhu-Fikpo, represented by the NDE Coordinator in Ebonyi, Mr Marcel Igboanude, said the beneficiaries were trained in soft and hard landscaping and plaster of Paris (POP).

“The trainees, who were selected from all the 13 local governments in the state, have undergone training in soft and hard landscaping and plaster of Paris (POP).

“Two persons trained under soft landscaping have equipment valued at N120,000 each, POP, two persons got equipment N130,000 each while five persons for hard landscaping received equipment valued at N95,700,” he added.

The NDE Boss warned the beneficiaries against selling of the items given to them, adding that anyone who indulges in such acts would be sanctioned.

“I urge you to remember in your sub-conscious that the loan given to you must be paid back as at when due, in accordance with the loan repayment schedule you have received. There is no free lunch anywhere.

“I commend the landscaping service trainers, who had assisted in imparting knowledge, skills, the right and job competencies to our trainees,” the DG added.

Mrs Roseline Olawomi, Director, Special Public Works of NDE, urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the equipment to become self-reliant.

Olawomi, represented by NDE’s Official, Mr Keneth Okafor, said the Agency is committed to job creation and human capital development.

One of the beneficiaries, Okechukwu Nwonumaru, who was trained in POP, thanked the federal government for the gestures.

Nwonumaru described the resettlement as “life changing programme” and pledged to support job creation of the NDE. (NAN)

