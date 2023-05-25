NDE disburses loans to 103 micro businesses in Plateau

By Martha Agas

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) says it has begun disbursement of loans to 100 micro enterprises in Plateau.

The disbursement is under its Small Scale Enterprises (SSE) department for beneficiaries of its Start Your Start Your Own Business (SYOB) and Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme (MEES) programmes, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Speaking at the event, the Acting State Coordinator of NDE in Plateau, Mrs Asabe Lassa, said that the organisation introduced the orientation/training module to the disbursement following the misconception of the loan as a grant.

“Most beneficiaries of the disbursement are not aware that the loans are supposed to be paid,” she said.

She said that the beneficiaries would be trained on financial management, discipline and integrity before they are presented with the loans.

She said that the loan scheme was approved under the leadership of NDE’s Director General, Malam Abubakar Fikpo following the high rate of unemployment in the country and to also eradicate poverty.

She urged the beneficiaries to appreciate the efforts of Fikpo by using the loan judiciously and complying with repayment arrangements to enable others also benefit from the scheme.

“Use the loans and let it grow for the benefit of yourself, business or livelihood and the benefit of your family.

“Do not collect the money and solve family problems,” she said.

In his remarks the, Head of Department of SSE, Mr Victor Otukpa said that the training would build the capacity of business owners on managing their enterprises efficiently.

He urged the beneficiaries to seek assistance when confronted with challenges in their businesses either with consultants or officials of NDE.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Anna Hosea, thanked NDE for the loan while assuring them that they would make judicious use of it and pay as at when due.

The 100 beneficiaries of MEES would be given ₦20,000 each while the three beneficiaries of SYOP would be give ₦500,000 each.

NAN reports that the beneficiaries will be trained on financial management which comprises costing goods, services and record keeping, financial integrity and insurance.(NAN)