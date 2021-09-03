NDE Course 3 officers’ wives seek capital punishment for rape offence

Wives of officers of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Course 3 have called on Ekiti government to impose capital punishment on anyone found guilty of rape in order to check its prevalence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team of spouses of officers, led by Mrs Helen David-Mark, made the call during a visit to Wife of Ekiti Governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

David-Mark noted that such policies were already in place in countries like India which, she said, had drastically reduced rape cases in those countries.

She appreciated the efforts of the governor’s wife in curbing gender-based violence and other advocacy programmes aimed at sustaining peace in the state and the country in general.

Responding, Mrs Fayemi told the team that various advocacy programmes, such as affirmative political action for women and keep girls in school initiative, had been put in place in the state to reduce the menace.

Others, she said, included protection of women against violence as well as treatment, care and support for victims of rape.

The governor’s wife advised members of the team to continue to exhibit patriotism in their activities for the betterment of the country. (NAN)

