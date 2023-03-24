NDE counsels 25 business owners in Bayelsa

By Shedrack Frank

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has begun Enterprise and Financial Counseling Clinic (NDE-efcc) for 25 business owners in Bayelsa.

Malam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, Director General NDE, said the training is simultaneously holding in Adamawa, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto, amongst others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 25 participants in the training were selected from 18 states of the federation.

He said that the training is part of efforts of the Directorate to address the menace of business failure created as a result of lack of managerial skills by new entrants into the informal sector.

Represented by the State Coordinator, Mr Aham Osuchuckwu, Fikpo said that the concept of the NDE-efcc was borne out of the desire to provide opportunities for business persons facing challenges to obtain solutions through experience sharing with other businessmen.

He said: “the clinic also seeks to guide them in solid business management. My dear brothers and sisters, I am sure you are aware that statistics of unemployment in Nigeria is high.

“It is also important to note that more universities are emerging which could mean more graduates being churned out of these universities to join the already bloated labour market.

“This particular situation can only result in frustration and give rise to various anti-social behaviors such as youth festiveness, prostitution, robbery, kidnapping, and other social ills resulting from joblessness.

“Let me remind you that the unemployment situation has reached an alarming situation that demands immediate solution,” he said.

He said that the NDE was established by an Act of Government in 1986 and it began operation in 1987 and remains the foremost Federal Government agency to implement programmes meant to tackle mass unemployment through various strategies developed over the years.

Fikpo said that the targets of the programmes are graduates, school leavers, school dropouts and artisans.

“The training you are to receive from today would be delivered by competent persons from within and outside the Directorate.

“Officers from the Directorate would be present to counsel and teach you how to manage your businessess successfully.

“In addition, you would be addressed by officials from financial institutions on how to access loan facilities.

“Another uniqueness of the programme is the present of successful NDE beneficiaries who have practical knowledge and experience on how to tackle challenges in business also you will identify other business ideas for possible expansion or diversification,” he said.

He urged the participants to take advantage of the opportunity and do utmost to get the best out of the training.

He said: “their significance is further buttressed by their role in stimulating the market economy, promoting flexible labour market, stimulating productive activities and absorbing retrenched labour from the formal sector.

“Therefore, the role of the local barber, shoe shiner, hair dresser, and similar players in the economy cannot be disregarded.

“This is more so that the small-time barber can become a conglomerate tomorrow,” he said.

He said the developed nations of the world did not achieve economic prosperity because of the large coorporations that exist therein.

Fikpo commended the State government for creating the enabling environment for the Directorate to operate within its mandate. (NAN)