NDE begins enterprise, finance training for 1,235 graduates — D-G

By Ibrahim Kado

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on Monday commenced a five-day training for 1,235 graduates under the NDE-Enterprise and Finance Counseling Clinic (NDE-efcc).

Malam Abubakar Fikpo, Director General, NDE, disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the training in Yola.

Fikpo, represented by Mr Nuhu Bello, Acting Adamawa State Coordinator, said the training was simultaneously taking place in Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto and Taraba states.

“In all, a total of 1,235 participants have been selected from 18 states at the rate of 65 participants per state.

“The concept of the NDE-efcc was borne out of the desire to provide opportunity for business persons facing challenges to obtain solutions through experience sharing with other businessmen.

“Or through counseling sessions with the established business persons that are part of the facilitators of the training,” he said.

According to him, the clinic also seeks to guide them in solid business management.

He called on the participants to take advantage of the opportunity before them to succeed in life, as there were several persons without white collar jobs.

Ms Chikodi Ike, Head, Small Scale Enterprise, NDE Abuja said, the training developed as part of the effort of the NDE to equip unemployed graduates of tertiary institutions.

Ike, represented by Ms Aishatu Aliyu, Enterprise Development Officer (EDO) of the scheme, said that the training would enhance their capacity to succeed in the chosen businesses.

Mrs Na’amar Jonnah, HOD Small Scale Enterprise, NDE Adamawa, congratulated the beneficiaries and advised them to actively participate throughout the training to acquired business skills.

She encouraged them to also be entrepreneurs and contribute to the socio-economic development of the state and county at large.

Mr Bello Ishaq, who spoke on behalf of the participants, appreciated the Federal Government for the opportunity, and gave assurance that they would do their best and be employers of labour in their communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants were also counseled on the dangers of drug abuse by NDLEA (NAN)