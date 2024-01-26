NDDC’s uncompleted projects in tertiary institutions posing security threat – NANS

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has said that uncompleted projects by Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in some tertiary institutions across the country are posing security threat.



President of the NANS’ Senate, Mr Akinteye Babatunde, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Friday.

Babatunde, who noted that the uncompleted projects were scattered in various tertiary institutions across the country, said that they were meant to enhance the infrastructure of the institutions.



He listed some of the institutions having the commission’s uncompleted projects to include: Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTCH), Okitipupa, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba (AAUA).

Others, he said, were: Delta State University, Ambrose Ali University, Rivers State University and Abia State University.



”These institutions have become hosts to pressing issues that demand the urgent attention of authorities and the public.

”These projects, which are expected to be completed within a reasonable timeframe, have been languishing in a state of abandonment, creating unintended consequences, with severe implications for students’ safety,” he said.



Babatunde noted that the well-intentioned efforts of the government to contribute to the growth and development of Nigeria through students’ constituency had taken an unforeseen turn.

“‘Buildings that should have been bustling centres of education and progress have become stagnant structures, serving as hideouts for criminals and posing significant security threats to the student community.

”What was initially a promise of development has now become a lingering issue, as these structures, intended to be completed within a year or a year and a half, have now stood uncompleted for an extended period.

”The lack of progress has allowed these buildings to become overgrown and inhabitable, creating an environment conducive for criminal activities,” he added.

Babatunde, therefore, called on NDDC to ensure prompt completion of the abandoned buildings in the institutions across the country.

He urged the commission to recognise the urgency of the situation and take immediate steps to rectify it, as the safety of students remained paramount. (NAN)

By Ibukun Emiola

