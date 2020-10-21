NDDC: Youth leader calls for collaboration to develop region

An Ijaw youth leader, Kingsley Muturu has called for cooperation political leaders and ex-agitators in the Niger Delta region to enable accelerated development by the federal government.

Muturu made the call in a statement issued on Wednesday from his country home in Bomadi, Delta.

He said that no meaningful development would reach the region without collaboration of stakeholders.

The Ijaw leader condemned what he called “feisty partisan bickering” by the political leaders of the region and enjoined them to eschew political bitterness and support all the federal government agencies established for the development of the region.

He said interventionist agencies like the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, needed the support of all the leaders from the region to be able to deliver on its mandate.

“If all the leaders are working at cross purposes, we will undermine development in the region”.

“The chance of the region getting it right in terms of development under Buhari Administration is much better, only if our leaders will give peace a chance.”

According to him, the gang up against the ongoing forensic audit of NDDC is a clear example of the handiwork of politicians who only work for their selfish interest ahead.

He said the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC led by Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei had succeeded in restoring people’s confidence and as such efforts must be done to stabilise the Commission to ensure it focused on effective service delivery.

He wondered why leaders in the region should play politics with the passage of NDDC and other key regional MDA’s budget every year.

“If there is sincerity of purpose on both sides; if the welfare of the people and development of the region are priority, then leaders have to work hard for the swift passage of the budget and support its implementation,” he said.

He advised that time had come for the people of the region to play politics from a position of strength.

Muturu noted that the NDDC and other key MDAs would do little or nothing for the development of the region and its people, if the task of building that healthy consensus is neglected. (NAN)