NDDC to inaugurate more projects before May 29 – MD

By Desmond Ejibas

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has announced plans to inaugurate some projects across the nine states of the Niger Delta region before May 29.

Dr Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director of the NDDC, told journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday that the inaugurations would form part of the activities to mark the President Bola Tinubu’s second anniversary in office.

He noted that the management and staff of the commission were currently working diligently to ensure timely delivery of projects ahead of the anniversary.

“The Board and management of the NDDC are also making concerted efforts to address staff welfare needs in order to enable them to meet the target,” he stated.

Ogbuku highlighted that the commission had made significant progress in road construction and mass electrification through the ‘Light Up the Niger Delta’ initiative.

He added that the upcoming project inaugurations would complement those recently inaugurated in Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers States as part of the NDDC’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

“We are pleased to announce that another phase of project commissioning will commence this month (May), reinforcing NDDC’s commitment to regional development.

“We therefore encourage all staff to remain dedicated to the commission’s mandate, as their contributions are vital to the advancement of the Niger Delta,” Ogbuku concluded. (NAN)