NDDC to engage region’s stakeholders in project process – MD

Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, the Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has pledged to collaborate effectively with key stakeholders in the region before commencing any project.

Ogbuku made this known during an interactive session with NDDC management and staff at the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He expressed confidence that working with stakeholders would enable the commission to undertake sustainable projects that meet the people’s expectations.

“As a result, we will convene a stakeholders’ summit in March to generate innovative ideas and strategies to expedite the development of the Niger Delta.

“The summit will not only be a platform for a select few but will involve major stakeholders, including members of the National Assembly and ministers from the region.

“The meeting will also include traditional rulers and the private sector to discuss on the Niger Delta in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

Ogbuku stated that the outcome of the engagement with its partners would enable the NDDC to streamline its programme for 2024.

“Priority will be given to capital projects with less emphasis on recurrent expenditure.

“Therefore, we urge the management and staff of NDDC to brace up to tackle the challenges of driving the development process in the Niger Delta.

“President Tinubu has high expectations of us to deliver and change the narrative of the commission and the region,” he said.

The NDDC Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Boma Iyaye, assured the commitment of the NDDC Board to accelerate the development of the region.

He noted that the commission’s staff were hardworking and had pledged their commitment to fulfilling their duties for the region’s development.

On his part, the Executive Director of Projects, Victor Antai, expressed gratitude to the staff for their cooperation and diligence in carrying out their duties.

Comrade Anthony Gbendo, speaking on behalf of NDDC staffers, praised the management for the improved welfare and appealed for more training for the staff. (NAN)

By Desmond Ejibas

